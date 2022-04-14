inSure DeFi (SURE) Tokenomics
inSure DeFi (SURE) Information
inSure DeFi is a community-based crypto asset insurance ecosystem, where users can insure their crypto-portfolio by buying SURE tokens with fiat and other cryptocurrencies. inSure is designed to distribute crypto ownership risks amongst a liquidity pool, with insurance premiums determined by a Dynamic Pricing Model that leverages Chainlink. Capital required to back the risks at any point in time is based on the market pricing of SURE tokens, as well as community demand for insurance of crypto portfolios. A decentralized support system called the inSure DAO is also used to diligently process all the insurance claims, wherein voters make sure that any fraudulent claims are flagged and only valid claims are fulfilled.
inSure DeFi is a Decentralized Insurance Ecosystem, trusted by thousands of community members to protect their crypto portfolios from scams, exchange closures, and drastic devaluations. inSure DeFi provides insurance solutions for the crypto space to stabilize and secure Crypto & DeFi portfolios.
inSure DeFi (SURE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for inSure DeFi (SURE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
inSure DeFi (SURE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of inSure DeFi (SURE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SURE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SURE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SURE's tokenomics, explore SURE token's live price!
