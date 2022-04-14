Integritee (TEER) Tokenomics
The Integritee platform enables firms and dApps to process their users’ data in a privacy-preserving manner that aids compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. Moreover, Integritee enables using its service to prove that all privacy-related requirements have been respected. By combining the trust of Polkadot, the scalability of second-layer sidechains, and the confidentiality of Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) hardware, Integritee aims to power a new generation of data-driven dApps and services. Achieving this will depend on establishing trustworthy public auditability and transparency, to allow everybody to verify that the correct code is executed on genuine TEE hardware. Since Integritee may not be a trusted intermediary, the firm will deploy a remote attestation (RA) registry on a public blockchain.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TEER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TEER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
