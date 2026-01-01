Intel xStock Price Today

The live Intel xStock (INTCX) price today is $ 48.6, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current INTCX to USD conversion rate is $ 48.6 per INTCX.

Intel xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,312,445, with a circulating supply of 27.01K INTCX. During the last 24 hours, INTCX traded between $ 47.4 (low) and $ 50.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 50.27, while the all-time low was $ 32.43.

In short-term performance, INTCX moved -0.51% in the last hour and +18.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Intel xStock (INTCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.31M$ 1.31M $ 1.31M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.18M$ 43.18M $ 43.18M Circulation Supply 27.01K 27.01K 27.01K Total Supply 888,400.0 888,400.0 888,400.0

