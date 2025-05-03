What is Adventure Gold (AGLD)

AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain.

Adventure Gold Price Prediction

Adventure Gold Price History

How to buy Adventure Gold (AGLD)

AGLD to Local Currencies

Adventure Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Adventure Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Adventure Gold What is the price of Adventure Gold (AGLD) today? The live price of Adventure Gold (AGLD) is 0.9046 USD . What is the market cap of Adventure Gold (AGLD)? The current market cap of Adventure Gold is $ 69.93M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AGLD by its real-time market price of 0.9046 USD . What is the circulating supply of Adventure Gold (AGLD)? The current circulating supply of Adventure Gold (AGLD) is 77.31M USD . What was the highest price of Adventure Gold (AGLD)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Adventure Gold (AGLD) is 8.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Adventure Gold (AGLD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Adventure Gold (AGLD) is $ 1.75M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

