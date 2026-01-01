ExchangeDEX+
The live Intellex price today is 0.00054994 USD.ITLX market cap is 117,770 USD.

More About ITLX

ITLX Price Info

What is ITLX

ITLX Whitepaper

ITLX Official Website

ITLX Tokenomics

ITLX Price Forecast

Intellex Price (ITLX)

1 ITLX to USD Live Price:

$0.00055065
$0.00055065$0.00055065
-2.10%1D
USD
Intellex (ITLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:03:06 (UTC+8)

Intellex Price Today

The live Intellex (ITLX) price today is $ 0.00054994, with a 2.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ITLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00054994 per ITLX.

Intellex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 117,770, with a circulating supply of 214.23M ITLX. During the last 24 hours, ITLX traded between $ 0.00054278 (low) and $ 0.00056999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00715794, while the all-time low was $ 0.00054278.

In short-term performance, ITLX moved +0.37% in the last hour and -6.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Intellex (ITLX) Market Information

$ 117.77K
$ 117.77K$ 117.77K

--
----

$ 549.72K
$ 549.72K$ 549.72K

214.23M
214.23M 214.23M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Intellex is $ 117.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ITLX is 214.23M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 549.72K.

Intellex Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00054278
$ 0.00054278$ 0.00054278
24H Low
$ 0.00056999
$ 0.00056999$ 0.00056999
24H High

$ 0.00054278
$ 0.00054278$ 0.00054278

$ 0.00056999
$ 0.00056999$ 0.00056999

$ 0.00715794
$ 0.00715794$ 0.00715794

$ 0.00054278
$ 0.00054278$ 0.00054278

+0.37%

-2.31%

-6.29%

-6.29%

Intellex (ITLX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Intellex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Intellex to USD was $ -0.0000755227.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Intellex to USD was $ -0.0004733250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Intellex to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.31%
30 Days$ -0.0000755227-13.73%
60 Days$ -0.0004733250-86.06%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Intellex

Intellex (ITLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ITLX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Intellex (ITLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Intellex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Intellex will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ITLX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Intellex Price Prediction.

What is Intellex (ITLX)

Intellex is an interoperability and memory protocol that enables autonomous agents, organizations, and applications to securely exchange and retain knowledge across systems. The project provides infrastructure for shared, verifiable memory using on-chain proofs and decentralized data coordination. Intellex supports enterprise and multi-agent environments by allowing different AI systems to interact, contribute information, and validate shared context. Its goal is to improve collaboration between agents and applications by offering scalable tools for persistent memory, data access permissions, and trust-based information flows. The protocol is designed to be compatible with existing enterprise technology stacks and blockchain environments, enabling real-world deployments across industries.

Intellex (ITLX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Intellex

What is the real-time price of Intellex today?

The live price of Intellex stands at ₹0.049674714395688090000, moving -2.31% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ITLX?

ITLX has traded between ₹0.049027969377916830000 and ₹0.051485781100480515000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Intellex showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ITLX currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ITLX is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Intellex?

With a market cap of ₹10637871.6121398450000, Intellex is ranked #6891, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ITLX seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Intellex compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.646558943087376090000, while the ATL is ₹0.049027969377916830000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ITLX's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (214233872.0 tokens), category performance within Near Protocol Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Intellex

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:03:06 (UTC+8)

