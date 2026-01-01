What is the real-time price of Intellex today?

The live price of Intellex stands at ₹0.049674714395688090000, moving -2.31% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ITLX?

ITLX has traded between ₹0.049027969377916830000 and ₹0.051485781100480515000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Intellex showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ITLX currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ITLX is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Intellex?

With a market cap of ₹10637871.6121398450000, Intellex is ranked #6891, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ITLX seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Intellex compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.646558943087376090000, while the ATL is ₹0.049027969377916830000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ITLX's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (214233872.0 tokens), category performance within Near Protocol Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.