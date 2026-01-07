Intellex is an interoperability and memory protocol that enables autonomous agents, organizations, and applications to securely exchange and retain knowledge across systems. The project provides infrastructure for shared, verifiable memory using on-chain proofs and decentralized data coordination. Intellex supports enterprise and multi-agent environments by allowing different AI systems to interact, contribute information, and validate shared context. Its goal is to improve collaboration between agents and applications by offering scalable tools for persistent memory, data access permissions, and trust-based information flows. The protocol is designed to be compatible with existing enterprise technology stacks and blockchain environments, enabling real-world deployments across industries.