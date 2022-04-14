Discover key insights into intellika AI (INTAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

intellika AI (INTAI) Information

intellika AI token aims to revolutionize the platform economy by decentralizing profit-sharing mechanisms through blockchain technology and AI Agents.

In today's platform systems, users contribute significantly to the success of platforms like Meta but receive no share of the advertising revenue. intellika AI ecosystem addresses this by enabling a protocol economy where users are fairly rewarded for their participation.

Our innovative transaction fee distribution ensures continuous rewards to token holders, facilitates token buybacks and burns, enhances liquidity, and supports marketing and CEX listings, driving sustained value growth.