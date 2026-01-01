International Business Machines xStock Price Today

The live International Business Machines xStock (IBMX) price today is $ 308.11, with a 3.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current IBMX to USD conversion rate is $ 308.11 per IBMX.

International Business Machines xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 302,899, with a circulating supply of 983.08 IBMX. During the last 24 hours, IBMX traded between $ 298.86 (low) and $ 310.01 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 314.22, while the all-time low was $ 282.17.

In short-term performance, IBMX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

International Business Machines xStock (IBMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 302.90K$ 302.90K $ 302.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.15M$ 40.15M $ 40.15M Circulation Supply 983.08 983.08 983.08 Total Supply 130,320.8650897528 130,320.8650897528 130,320.8650897528

The current Market Cap of International Business Machines xStock is $ 302.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IBMX is 983.08, with a total supply of 130320.8650897528. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.15M.