Internet Doge (IDOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Internet Doge (IDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Internet Doge (IDOGE) Information iDoge is a deflationary memecoin on the Internet Computer, with renounced liquidity, canister, and secure. By the ICP community, for the ICP community. Official Website: https://idoge.org/ Buy IDOGE Now!

Internet Doge (IDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Internet Doge (IDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 696.04K $ 696.04K $ 696.04K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 696.04K $ 696.04K $ 696.04K All-Time High: $ 2.84 $ 2.84 $ 2.84 All-Time Low: $ 0.313444 $ 0.313444 $ 0.313444 Current Price: $ 0.696044 $ 0.696044 $ 0.696044 Learn more about Internet Doge (IDOGE) price

Internet Doge (IDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Internet Doge (IDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IDOGE's tokenomics, explore IDOGE token's live price!

