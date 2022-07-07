Inu Inu (INUINU) Information

Long before dogs wore hats, there was a dog with a hat. The dog's name was Inu Inu, the last great meme on Ethereum.

The $INUINU token stealth-launched on July 7, 2022. The developer locked LP for 200 years, burned 53% of the supply, and disappeared.

Today, we have the strongest, most loyal community and the best supply distribution on mainnet. Inu Inu, the original dog with hat, is the meme to end all memes on Ethereum.