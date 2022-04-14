IPPY (IPPY) Tokenomics
Ippy ($IPPY) is the official mascot token of Story Protocol, designed as a playful and shape-shifting character that represents the ever-changing nature of intellectual property in the digital age. Just as IP can be remixed, transformed, and adapted into new creative expressions, Ippy embodies this flexibility by existing as a polymorphic mascot capable of taking on endless forms. The token extends beyond being a simple meme or mascot, it symbolizes Story’s mission of empowering creators to own, monetize, and evolve their ideas in a world where creativity is increasingly tied to blockchain and AI. By anchoring this vision in an approachable and community-driven figure, $IPPY makes the Story ecosystem more accessible while rallying supporters around a shared identity.
Understanding the tokenomics of IPPY (IPPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IPPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.