IPPY (IPPY) Information

Ippy ($IPPY) is the official mascot token of Story Protocol, designed as a playful and shape-shifting character that represents the ever-changing nature of intellectual property in the digital age. Just as IP can be remixed, transformed, and adapted into new creative expressions, Ippy embodies this flexibility by existing as a polymorphic mascot capable of taking on endless forms. The token extends beyond being a simple meme or mascot, it symbolizes Story’s mission of empowering creators to own, monetize, and evolve their ideas in a world where creativity is increasingly tied to blockchain and AI. By anchoring this vision in an approachable and community-driven figure, $IPPY makes the Story ecosystem more accessible while rallying supporters around a shared identity.