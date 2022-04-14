ITO ($ITO) Tokenomics
$ITO was $NEIRO's first name before it was adopted by Kabosu Mama. $ITO was the second ever token deployed by the same deployer of $NEIRO CTO just 1 day after.
Proof of Neiro deployer origin can be found on the blockchain here :
NEIRO deployment https://etherscan.io/tx/0x8285217afc01c75b316fe5e2edabd31ef225b7bceb1bb8556c44778b47ee90d6
ITO deployment https://etherscan.io/tx/0x91d91f8d8c51e05b7c99677c5e2a853cb3739cadee7bd1afefa1115bdbce3ac2
Understanding the tokenomics of ITO ($ITO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $ITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $ITO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
