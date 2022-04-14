Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Information Jack Potts ($JACK) is the first AI-powered lottery agent bridging the massive global lottery market with the crypto economy. It allows users worldwide to seamlessly access major real-world lotteries like Powerball, EuroMillions, and Mega Millions using a simple on-chain prompt. Tickets are purchased through licensed partners, digitally scanned for verifiable proof, and winnings are securely claimed and paid out directly in crypto. The $JACK token is designed to be value-accreting, with a portion of every platform transaction used to buy back and burn tokens, while also funding prize pools and rewarding stakers who support the ecosystem's long-term growth. Official Website: https://jackpotts.io/ Whitepaper: https://jack-potts.gitbook.io/jack-potts-docs

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 167.94K $ 167.94K $ 167.94K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 335.87K $ 335.87K $ 335.87K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00033587 $ 0.00033587 $ 0.00033587 Learn more about Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) price

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JACK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JACK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

