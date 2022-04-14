Jackal Protocol (JKL) Information

Jackal Protocol is a blockchain and data storage network that is fast, ultra-secure, and easy for people to use. The Jackal Protocol is a Cosmos layer 1 blockchain.

The Jackal Protocol allows developers to build decentralized applications with the ability to interface with all Jackal Protocol Modules-including storage contracts and file structure. This grants developers the ability to adjust the ownership of data, share data with other jackal users or smart contracts, and transfer small or large amounts of encrypted data without centralized storage providers or middleware. Data on the Protocol is always self-custodial, meaning no one- not even the team at Jackal-can access or view user data.