JAK Price (JAK)
The live price of JAK (JAK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 121.80K USD. JAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JAK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JAK price change within the day is -2.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JAK price information.
During today, the price change of JAK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JAK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JAK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JAK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+90.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JAK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.45%
-2.31%
+6.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Jak: just an ordinary guy with no girlfriend, stuck in a dead-end job, and struggling with low self-esteem. But that’s all about to change when Jak stumbles upon the world of memecoins. Through sheer determination and a bit of beginner's luck, Jak’s modest investment starts to grow. Soon, he's not only making more money than he ever imagined but also discovering a passion for technology and finance. Jak's transformation is nothing short of remarkable—he goes from a lackluster existence to living life on his own terms.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JAK to VND
₫--
|1 JAK to AUD
A$--
|1 JAK to GBP
￡--
|1 JAK to EUR
€--
|1 JAK to USD
$--
|1 JAK to MYR
RM--
|1 JAK to TRY
₺--
|1 JAK to JPY
¥--
|1 JAK to RUB
₽--
|1 JAK to INR
₹--
|1 JAK to IDR
Rp--
|1 JAK to KRW
₩--
|1 JAK to PHP
₱--
|1 JAK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 JAK to BRL
R$--
|1 JAK to CAD
C$--
|1 JAK to BDT
৳--
|1 JAK to NGN
₦--
|1 JAK to UAH
₴--
|1 JAK to VES
Bs--
|1 JAK to PKR
Rs--
|1 JAK to KZT
₸--
|1 JAK to THB
฿--
|1 JAK to TWD
NT$--
|1 JAK to AED
د.إ--
|1 JAK to CHF
Fr--
|1 JAK to HKD
HK$--
|1 JAK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 JAK to MXN
$--