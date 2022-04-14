Jambo (J) Tokenomics
Jambo is building the world's largest on-chain mobile network powered by the JamboPhone — the most powerful crypto-native mobile device. We have built this vision through support of top investors including Paradigm, Pantera, OKX, Coinbase, and more.
With Jambo's hardware foundation of mobile nodes across 120+ countries, Jambo and our Ecosystem partners can achieve decentralization faster and more cost-effectively. Network effects can be achieved instantly for use cases including validators, P2P networking, and other new products.
Jambo has onboarded millions into the on-chain economy through the JamboApp which features:
- Innovative earning and airdrop opportunities
- Jambo Ecosystem dApp store
- JamboWallet multi-chain wallet
Jambo is transforming lives in all corners of the world particularly in emerging markets by creating the hub for users to secure next generation blockchain use cases while earning real rewards.
At the heart of the Jambo economy is the Jambo Token, a utility token fueling rewards, discounts, payouts, and more. Powering the decentralized future.
Understanding the tokenomics of Jambo (J) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of J tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many J tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
