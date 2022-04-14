Jambo (J) Information

Jambo is building the world's largest on-chain mobile network powered by the JamboPhone — the most powerful crypto-native mobile device. We have built this vision through support of top investors including Paradigm, Pantera, OKX, Coinbase, and more.

With Jambo's hardware foundation of mobile nodes across 120+ countries, Jambo and our Ecosystem partners can achieve decentralization faster and more cost-effectively. Network effects can be achieved instantly for use cases including validators, P2P networking, and other new products.

Jambo has onboarded millions into the on-chain economy through the JamboApp which features:

Innovative earning and airdrop opportunities Jambo Ecosystem dApp store JamboWallet multi-chain wallet

Jambo is transforming lives in all corners of the world particularly in emerging markets by creating the hub for users to secure next generation blockchain use cases while earning real rewards.

At the heart of the Jambo economy is the Jambo Token, a utility token fueling rewards, discounts, payouts, and more. Powering the decentralized future.