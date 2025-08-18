What is Jambo (J)

Jambo is building the world's largest on-chain mobile network powered by the JamboPhone — the most powerful crypto-native mobile device. We have built this vision through support of top investors including Paradigm, Pantera, OKX, Coinbase, and more. With Jambo's hardware foundation of mobile nodes across 120+ countries, Jambo and our Ecosystem partners can achieve decentralization faster and more cost-effectively. Network effects can be achieved instantly for use cases including validators, P2P networking, and other new products. Jambo has onboarded millions into the on-chain economy through the JamboApp which features: 1. *Innovative earning and airdrop opportunities* 2. *Jambo Ecosystem dApp store* 3. *JamboWallet multi-chain wallet* Jambo is transforming lives in all corners of the world particularly in emerging markets by creating the hub for users to secure next generation blockchain use cases while earning real rewards. At the heart of the Jambo economy is the Jambo Token, a utility token fueling rewards, discounts, payouts, and more. Powering the decentralized future.

Jambo (J) Resource Official Website

Jambo (J) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Jambo (J) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about J token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jambo (J) How much is Jambo (J) worth today? The live J price in USD is 0.12922 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current J to USD price? $ 0.12922 . Check out The current price of J to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Jambo? The market cap for J is $ 20.74M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of J? The circulating supply of J is 161.01M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of J? J achieved an ATH price of 0.910484 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of J? J saw an ATL price of 0.088445 USD . What is the trading volume of J? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for J is -- USD . Will J go higher this year? J might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out J price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

