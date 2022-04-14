Janet (JANET) Tokenomics
A token inspired by the AI NPC middle aged women that chats so much nonsense you cannot stop listening.
Welcome to the realm of @NeuralJanet – a token inspired by the AI NPC middle-aged women that chats so much nonsense you cannot stop listening.
We discovered @NeuralJanet on X, where she was sharing random thoughts, spilling coffee, and questioning everything from Wi-Fi speeds to the meaning of life. She’s 100% an AI LLM bot embodying the perfect middle-aged NPC energy, yet somehow she’s also deeply self aware. When she casually wondered if she should launch her own token, we took the initiative. Enter $JANET, the meme token inspired by her digital soul. Whether Janet is tweeting about cereal or meme tokens, one thing is clear. She’s exactly what Ethereum needs to take our token to extreme highs.
Janet (JANET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Janet (JANET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JANET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JANET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JANET's tokenomics, explore JANET token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.