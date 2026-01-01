What is the current price of Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund?

The live price of Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) is ₹92.37939520757607000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund positioned in the market?

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund currently sits at market rank #119, supported by a market capitalization of ₹69854933183.57658771645000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of JAAA?

The circulating supply of JAAA is 756479795.558155 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund?

During the last 24 hours, Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund traded within a range of ₹92.28909276846798000 (24-hour low) and ₹92.37939520757607000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund reached an all-time high of ₹92.37939520757607000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹91.11516106006281000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is JAAA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund?

The current price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.