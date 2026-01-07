What is JAAA

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) Tokenomics

Market Cap: $ 972.24M
Total Supply: $ 952.25M
Circulating Supply: $ 952.25M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 972.24M
All-Time High: $ 1.021
All-Time Low: $ 1.009
Current Price: $ 1.021

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) Information Anemoy is a Web3 native asset manager powered by Centrifuge, offering investors seamless access to a diverse range of real world asset investment opportunities. Through its suite of tokenized funds, Anemoy bridges traditional finance and decentralized markets, enabling transparent, efficient, and secure exposure to institutional-grade assets. 1. Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund 2. Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund 3. Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund 4. Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P500® Fund Official Website: https://www.anemoy.io/

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JAAA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JAAA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JAAA's tokenomics, explore JAAA token's live price!

