Javsphere (JAV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Javsphere (JAV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Javsphere (JAV) Information This project offers decentralized leverage trading on a range of assets, including stocks, crypto, and forex, with up to 150x leverage. Traders benefit from a simple and intuitive UI, while liquidity providers can earn real cashflow in BTC, ETH, or stablecoins through trading fees and liquidations. The platform enables high-leverage trading and provides opportunities to earn yield by supporting the ecosystem as a liquidity provider. Official Website: https://leveragex.trade Whitepaper: https://javlis.gitbook.io/javsphere-whitepaper

Javsphere (JAV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Javsphere (JAV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.62M Total Supply: $ 806.53M Circulating Supply: $ 271.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.83M All-Time High: $ 0.405124 All-Time Low: $ 0.00595836 Current Price: $ 0.00598444

Javsphere (JAV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Javsphere (JAV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JAV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JAV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

JAV Price Prediction Want to know where JAV might be heading? Our JAV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

