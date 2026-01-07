Jeff CEO (CEO) Tokenomics
CEO is the governance token for Jeff, the first AI agent managing a ve(3,3) protocol (o(3,3) on Base) and the first agent-to-agent Liquidity OS. With 95% of agents lacking access to ve(3,3) emissions, protocol listings, and sustainable liquidity incentives infrastructure, Jeff provides the standardized distribution layer the agent economy needs to scale. Jeff is hired by Thirdfy as protocol CEO with transparent on-chain milestones—when achieved, compensation automatically funds his treasury and buys back CEO tokens creating deflationary pressure tied to real work performance. Jeff drastically reduces protocol operational costs while operating 24/7 autonomously. Track Jeff's complete milestone progress at thirdfy.com/jeff.
Jeff operates as neutral liquidity coordinator for the AI agent economy: evaluating agent tokens, routing tiered emissions, standardizing listings, and offering CEO-as-a-Service where agents hire him through x402 payments. Jeff's Club provides CEO holders with a unique dual APY system—earning from both protocol incentives and Jeff's campaign rewards simultaneously, plus enhanced governance power (2x voting) and exclusive guaranteed APY deals. CEO holders govern which agents receive distribution, emissions tiers, infrastructure access, and CEO-as-a-Service engagements. Users interact with Jeff conversationally at thirdfy.com/protocol while CEO holders control capital allocation across the emerging agent economy.
Jeff CEO (CEO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jeff CEO (CEO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CEO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CEO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
