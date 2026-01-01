Jeff CEO Price Today

The live Jeff CEO (CEO) price today is $ 0.00104391, with a 7.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00104391 per CEO.

Jeff CEO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,043,911, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CEO. During the last 24 hours, CEO traded between $ 0.00100475 (low) and $ 0.00113027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00218053, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CEO moved +0.32% in the last hour and -7.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jeff CEO (CEO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

