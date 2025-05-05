Jenna Price (JENNA)
The live price of Jenna (JENNA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.53K USD. JENNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jenna Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Jenna price change within the day is +0.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 949.67M USD
During today, the price change of Jenna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jenna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jenna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jenna to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-55.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jenna: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.65%
-3.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Introduction: JENNA is an AI agent that handles social media and trading strategies. Jenna is a revolutionary AI-powered agent living on Solana, aiming to push the boundaries of what's possible at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Built for the Solana AI Hackathon 2024, Jenna combines advanced AI capabilities with decentralized finance to create a unique autonomous entity.
