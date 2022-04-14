Jingle (JINGLE) Information

$JINGLE is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.

$JINGLE a community powered token celebrating global holidays!

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $JINGLE Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!