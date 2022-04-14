JobIess (JOBIESS) Information

JobIess is a pure meme born straight out of Fourmeme, inspired by a legendary moment when CZ dropped the iconic “jobless” post on X. The community turned that one word into a movement, proving again how memes can instantly transform into culture on-chain.

JobIess isn’t about fancy tech or complex promises—it’s about humor, community, and riding the wave of a viral CZ meme that the whole crypto world laughed at. From a single tweet to a token, JobIess was born to remind us that sometimes the funniest memes create the strongest communities.

👉 From CZ X → to Fourmeme → to BNB chain history.