JOBSEEK Price ($JOBSEEK)
The live price of JOBSEEK ($JOBSEEK) today is 0.00119595 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 118.87K USD. $JOBSEEK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JOBSEEK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JOBSEEK price change within the day is -26.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.89M USD
During today, the price change of JOBSEEK to USD was $ -0.000435655391785032.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JOBSEEK to USD was $ -0.0009060428.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JOBSEEK to USD was $ -0.0011116040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JOBSEEK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000435655391785032
|-26.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009060428
|-75.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011116040
|-92.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JOBSEEK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.18%
-26.70%
-40.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$JOBSEEK is a cutting-edge, AI-driven token designed to revolutionize the job-matching and career development landscape. Built on the robust foundations of DeepSeek's advanced artificial intelligence and the high-performance Solana blockchain, $JOBSEEK leverages state-of-the-art AI technologies to streamline and automate the recruitment process, enhance skill verification, and provide secure, transparent, and efficient employment solutions. At its core, $JOBSEEK utilizes DeepSeek's sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data, including job postings, candidate profiles, and market trends, to deliver highly accurate and personalized job matches. This ensures that both job seekers and employers can connect with the most relevant opportunities and talent, respectively, saving time and resources while maximizing outcomes.
|1 $JOBSEEK to VND
₫31.47142425
|1 $JOBSEEK to AUD
A$0.001841763
|1 $JOBSEEK to GBP
￡0.0008969625
|1 $JOBSEEK to EUR
€0.001052436
|1 $JOBSEEK to USD
$0.00119595
|1 $JOBSEEK to MYR
RM0.0051067065
|1 $JOBSEEK to TRY
₺0.0460321155
|1 $JOBSEEK to JPY
¥0.1731137625
|1 $JOBSEEK to RUB
₽0.0991801335
|1 $JOBSEEK to INR
₹0.101081694
|1 $JOBSEEK to IDR
Rp19.605734568
|1 $JOBSEEK to KRW
₩1.674999732
|1 $JOBSEEK to PHP
₱0.066375225
|1 $JOBSEEK to EGP
￡E.0.060730341
|1 $JOBSEEK to BRL
R$0.0067571175
|1 $JOBSEEK to CAD
C$0.001650411
|1 $JOBSEEK to BDT
৳0.145786305
|1 $JOBSEEK to NGN
₦1.9227407745
|1 $JOBSEEK to UAH
₴0.04975152
|1 $JOBSEEK to VES
Bs0.1052436
|1 $JOBSEEK to PKR
Rs0.337162224
|1 $JOBSEEK to KZT
₸0.619334667
|1 $JOBSEEK to THB
฿0.039585945
|1 $JOBSEEK to TWD
NT$0.0367276245
|1 $JOBSEEK to AED
د.إ0.0043891365
|1 $JOBSEEK to CHF
Fr0.000980679
|1 $JOBSEEK to HKD
HK$0.0092686125
|1 $JOBSEEK to MAD
.د.م0.011074497
|1 $JOBSEEK to MXN
$0.023416701