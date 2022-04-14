John McAIfee (MCAIFEE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into John McAIfee (MCAIFEE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

John McAIfee (MCAIFEE) Information John is more alive than ever! The new memecoin on Solana that's here to fulfill the prophecies and shake up the crypto world. Inspired by the enigmatic legacy of John McAfee, JOHN isn't just another token—it's a symbol of rebellion and innovation. Whispers in the crypto community speak of hidden messages and secrets encoded within the blockchain, hinting at McAfee's unfinished business. Backed by ai16z tech, JOHN promises to bring excitement, mystery, and a touch of legend to the Solana ecosystem. Official Website: https://mcaifee.me/ Buy MCAIFEE Now!

John McAIfee (MCAIFEE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for John McAIfee (MCAIFEE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.24K $ 13.24K $ 13.24K Total Supply: $ 999.30M $ 999.30M $ 999.30M Circulating Supply: $ 999.30M $ 999.30M $ 999.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.24K $ 13.24K $ 13.24K All-Time High: $ 0.00723635 $ 0.00723635 $ 0.00723635 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about John McAIfee (MCAIFEE) price

John McAIfee (MCAIFEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of John McAIfee (MCAIFEE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCAIFEE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCAIFEE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCAIFEE's tokenomics, explore MCAIFEE token's live price!

MCAIFEE Price Prediction Want to know where MCAIFEE might be heading? Our MCAIFEE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MCAIFEE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!