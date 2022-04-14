Jorkin (JORKIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jorkin (JORKIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jorkin (JORKIN) Information Jorkin is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a popular internet meme featuring an animated monkey. The meme, features a simple, looping GIF of a cartoon monkey moving its arm, capturing attention with its humorous and iconic simplicity. Jorkin aims to bring the fun and lighthearted nature of internet culture to the crypto world, fostering a community of meme enthusiasts and crypto holders who appreciate the quirky appeal of this character. Official Website: https://jorkin.fun/ Buy JORKIN Now!

Jorkin (JORKIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jorkin (JORKIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 88.23K $ 88.23K $ 88.23K Total Supply: $ 999.76M $ 999.76M $ 999.76M Circulating Supply: $ 999.76M $ 999.76M $ 999.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 88.23K $ 88.23K $ 88.23K All-Time High: $ 0.00796273 $ 0.00796273 $ 0.00796273 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Jorkin (JORKIN) price

Jorkin (JORKIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jorkin (JORKIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JORKIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JORKIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JORKIN's tokenomics, explore JORKIN token's live price!

