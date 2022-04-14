Joss Money (JMONEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Joss Money (JMONEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Joss Money (JMONEY) Information Joss Money, also known as ghost money or spirit money, is a traditional offering used in Chinese and other Chinese-influenced societies for ancestor and spirit worship. Typically burned during important festivals like Qingming Festival and the Ghost Festival, or during family worship rituals, it signifies respect and remembrance for ancestors. Burning joss paper is believed to transform the paper money or other forms of wealth into currency that spirits can use in the afterlife, thus ensuring the safety and prosperity of the living family members. Official Website: https://www.martplay.art/events/jmoney Whitepaper: https://usdjmoney.gitbook.io/jmoney-jin-zhi-bi-joss-money Buy JMONEY Now!

Joss Money (JMONEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Joss Money (JMONEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.97M $ 1.97M $ 1.97M Total Supply: $ 998.60M $ 998.60M $ 998.60M Circulating Supply: $ 998.60M $ 998.60M $ 998.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.97M $ 1.97M $ 1.97M All-Time High: $ 0.00820821 $ 0.00820821 $ 0.00820821 All-Time Low: $ 0.00135707 $ 0.00135707 $ 0.00135707 Current Price: $ 0.00196595 $ 0.00196595 $ 0.00196595 Learn more about Joss Money (JMONEY) price

Joss Money (JMONEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Joss Money (JMONEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JMONEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JMONEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JMONEY's tokenomics, explore JMONEY token's live price!

JMONEY Price Prediction Want to know where JMONEY might be heading? Our JMONEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JMONEY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!