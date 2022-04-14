Joss Money (JMONEY) Tokenomics
Joss Money (JMONEY) Information
Joss Money, also known as ghost money or spirit money, is a traditional offering used in Chinese and other Chinese-influenced societies for ancestor and spirit worship. Typically burned during important festivals like Qingming Festival and the Ghost Festival, or during family worship rituals, it signifies respect and remembrance for ancestors. Burning joss paper is believed to transform the paper money or other forms of wealth into currency that spirits can use in the afterlife, thus ensuring the safety and prosperity of the living family members.
Joss Money (JMONEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Joss Money (JMONEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Joss Money (JMONEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Joss Money (JMONEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JMONEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JMONEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JMONEY's tokenomics, explore JMONEY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.