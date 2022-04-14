Joule (JOULE) Information

Kinetic is a lending protocol built on the Flare Network, harnessing the network's unique features in FTSO (Flare Time Series Oracle) and FAssets technology.

With Flare's FTSO and FAssets, Kinetic offers users a unique opportunity to leverage the value of their non-native assets like BTC, DOGE, and XRP in a decentralized and secure manner. The FTSO ensures accurate and decentralized price feeds, while FAssets enable the representation of non-native tokens on the Flare Network, thus broadening the scope of assets available for lending and borrowing.