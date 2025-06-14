Joule Price (JOULE)
The live price of Joule (JOULE) today is 0.00638433 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.98M USD. JOULE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Joule Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Joule price change within the day is -2.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 624.41M USD
During today, the price change of Joule to USD was $ -0.000176765660571011.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Joule to USD was $ -0.0013015407.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Joule to USD was $ -0.0020428215.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Joule to USD was $ -0.003804192486993774.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000176765660571011
|-2.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013015407
|-20.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020428215
|-31.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003804192486993774
|-37.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Joule: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-2.69%
-1.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kinetic is a lending protocol built on the Flare Network, harnessing the network's unique features in FTSO (Flare Time Series Oracle) and FAssets technology. With Flare's FTSO and FAssets, Kinetic offers users a unique opportunity to leverage the value of their non-native assets like BTC, DOGE, and XRP in a decentralized and secure manner. The FTSO ensures accurate and decentralized price feeds, while FAssets enable the representation of non-native tokens on the Flare Network, thus broadening the scope of assets available for lending and borrowing.
