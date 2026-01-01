JPMorgan Chase xStock Price Today

The live JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) price today is $ 312.71, with a 1.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current JPMX to USD conversion rate is $ 312.71 per JPMX.

JPMorgan Chase xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 334,145, with a circulating supply of 1.07K JPMX. During the last 24 hours, JPMX traded between $ 305.65 (low) and $ 312.71 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 337.87, while the all-time low was $ 280.03.

In short-term performance, JPMX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -5.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 334.15K$ 334.15K $ 334.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.25M$ 32.25M $ 32.25M Circulation Supply 1.07K 1.07K 1.07K Total Supply 103,129.8648364196 103,129.8648364196 103,129.8648364196

The current Market Cap of JPMorgan Chase xStock is $ 334.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JPMX is 1.07K, with a total supply of 103129.8648364196. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.25M.