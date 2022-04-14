JPOW AI (JPOW) Tokenomics
JPOW - An AI Agent designed for DeFi protocol management, responsible for executing critical functions for stablecoin issuance and money market. The AI Agent will actively manage LTV, interest rates, liquidations and LP.
The purpose of JPOW is to act as an AI Agent designed for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol management. Its primary goal is to autonomously and efficiently manage critical aspects of a stablecoin issuance system and a money market platform
JPOW AI (JPOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of JPOW AI (JPOW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JPOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JPOW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
