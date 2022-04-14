JPOW AI (JPOW) Information

JPOW - An AI Agent designed for DeFi protocol management, responsible for executing critical functions for stablecoin issuance and money market. The AI Agent will actively manage LTV, interest rates, liquidations and LP.

The purpose of JPOW is to act as an AI Agent designed for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol management. Its primary goal is to autonomously and efficiently manage critical aspects of a stablecoin issuance system and a money market platform