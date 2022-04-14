ju rugan (JU) Tokenomics
Ju Rugan is a character based token based off of the famous Joe Rogan. As most know Joe holds weekly podcasts. And for this reason ….
Ju Rugan is bringing podcasts to the blockchain, Ju Rugan was made and rugged by a developer soon taken over by the community, with this brought lots of strength and commitment by members.
Ju plans to hold weekly informative podcasts live with different projects to help introduce and inform others on crypto as well as discuss current matters going on in the world.
Further more amplified by humour filled videos and informative news! Come on the podcast Ju wants to meet you!
Understanding the tokenomics of ju rugan (JU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.