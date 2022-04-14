JUAN (JUAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JUAN (JUAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JUAN (JUAN) Information JUAN is a community-driven token centered around a fictional character named Juan and his highly memeable likeness. The project aims to share humor and good vibes through this character and through its online meme generator, which lets community members easily create, vote on, and share memes created by them or by other community members. By making creation and sharing of funny content as easy as possible, JUAN aims to be the "Number Juan Meme" on the internet. Official Website: https://juanmeme.fun Buy JUAN Now!

JUAN (JUAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JUAN (JUAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.11K $ 18.11K $ 18.11K Total Supply: $ 1.06B $ 1.06B $ 1.06B Circulating Supply: $ 995.22M $ 995.22M $ 995.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.28K $ 19.28K $ 19.28K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about JUAN (JUAN) price

JUAN (JUAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JUAN (JUAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JUAN's tokenomics, explore JUAN token's live price!

