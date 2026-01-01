JuliaOS is a high-performance, open-source operating system for AI agents and swarms, designed to power the next era of autonomous software in Web3. Built with the Julia programming language, it enables real-time, cross-chain execution of intelligent agents for DeFi, trading, governance, and more. JuliaOS is an infrastructure layer where modular agents coordinate like swarms in nature to solve complex tasks without centralized control.

What is the current price of JuliaOS?

JuliaOS is trading at ₹0.0138508779367903251000, experiencing a price movement of -5.28% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of JuliaOS is ₹1.96787393491408537000, while the ATL is ₹0.012407005857715566000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of JOS today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹13914809.23334973282000, placing the asset at rank #6447 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is JuliaOS's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with JOS.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999630821.693057 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does JuliaOS fall under?

JuliaOS is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Framework classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact JOS's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables JOS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.