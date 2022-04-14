JumpToken (JMPT) Tokenomics
JumpToken (JMPT) Information
JumpToken (JMPT) is a crypto token created to fuel JumpTask – a gig economy-based marketplace that allows companies and organizations to make the most out of the collective skills possessed by a globally dispersed workforce.
Using smart contract templates and crypto payments, JumpTask will revolutionize the industry of remote freelancing by decentralizing it and boosting its accessibility to everyone, including the unbanked. JumpToken (JMPT) is a utility token based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) technology which includes an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform with cryptographically secure smart contracts stored in the BSC blockchain and fully capable of enforcing performance.
JumpToken (JMPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for JumpToken (JMPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
JumpToken (JMPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of JumpToken (JMPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JMPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JMPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JMPT's tokenomics, explore JMPT token's live price!
JMPT Price Prediction
Want to know where JMPT might be heading? Our JMPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.