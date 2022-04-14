jungle bay memes (JBM) Tokenomics
Jungle Bay Memes ($JBM) is a community-owned token that emerged from a glitch in the Bankr bot — an accidental deployment triggered by a prompt intended to buy two meme tokens. Instead, the protocol spawned $JBM, seeded it with liquidity, and left the rest to fate.
Rather than scrap it, the Jungle Bay artist collective adopted the token as the memetic lifeblood of their ecosystem — a symbol of creative chaos, cultural coordination, and on-chain serendipity. Born from error, embraced with intent, $JBM now powers a growing movement on Base where memes aren’t just content — they’re currency.
No presale. No roadmap. No central team. Just a token, a moment, and a community that knew exactly what to do with both.
Origin thread: see Official Links below.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JBM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JBM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.