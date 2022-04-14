Junkcoin (JKC) Tokenomics
Junkcoin (JKC) Information
Junkcoin (JKC) is a community-driven blockchain and memecoin born in 2013 as one of the earliest forks of Litecoin.
Its 2013's baseline was "Designed to fail" and is now: "Designed to fail in 2013, failed to fail in 2024".
Originally created as a humorous experiment in the early days of crypto, Junkcoin has since evolved into a fully functional blockchain that enables secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and merge-mining alongside Litecoin.
Relaunched on November 2024 from its block zero of May 2013, Junkcoin celebrates the origins of memecoins while also providing a practical and efficient network.
As an ancestor of Dogecoin (via Luckycoin, which forked from Junkcoin), it embodies the experimental and chaotic nature of early crypto, proving that even “junk” can be valuable when powered by a passionate community!
Junkcoin (JKC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Junkcoin (JKC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Junkcoin (JKC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Junkcoin (JKC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JKC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JKC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
JKC Price Prediction
