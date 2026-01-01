Just a Bone Guy Price (BONEGUY)
The live Just a Bone Guy (BONEGUY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current BONEGUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BONEGUY.
Just a Bone Guy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,461.63, with a circulating supply of 999.97M BONEGUY. During the last 24 hours, BONEGUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BONEGUY moved +0.22% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Just a Bone Guy is $ 14.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BONEGUY is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969250.651304. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.46K.
+0.22%
-2.52%
+0.30%
+0.30%
During today, the price change of Just a Bone Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Just a Bone Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Just a Bone Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Just a Bone Guy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Just a Bone Guy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Bone Guy is a meme character that embodies a skeletal vibe, known for being cool, casual, and totally "bone-a-fide." He's here to shake up the memecoin world with his laid-back skeleton energy!Fun Facts 🦴 Bone Guy's favorite catchphrase: "Just chillin' with my bones!" 🦴 He's the ultimate skeleton meme for staying laid-back! 🦴 Living life one bone at a time! We are the perfect example to lead the next bull market on Boneguy, we have ambitions to capitalize on ChillGuy
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Just a Bone Guy?
Just a Bone Guy is trading at ₹0.001308837022555545000, representing a price movement of -2.52% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does BONEGUY compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -2.52% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If BONEGUY is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Just a Bone Guy performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, BONEGUY demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Just a Bone Guy's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹1306274.447929602915000 positions BONEGUY at rank #10616, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹0.001290771639221445000 to ₹0.001384711632558765000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is BONEGUY trading?
Just a Bone Guy has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact BONEGUY's valuation?
With 999969250.651304 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.