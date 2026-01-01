Just a Bone Guy Price Today

The live Just a Bone Guy (BONEGUY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current BONEGUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BONEGUY.

Just a Bone Guy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,461.63, with a circulating supply of 999.97M BONEGUY. During the last 24 hours, BONEGUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BONEGUY moved +0.22% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Just a Bone Guy (BONEGUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.46K$ 14.46K $ 14.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.46K$ 14.46K $ 14.46K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,250.651304 999,969,250.651304 999,969,250.651304

The current Market Cap of Just a Bone Guy is $ 14.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BONEGUY is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969250.651304. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.46K.