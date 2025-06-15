Just a Normie Price (NORMIE)
The live price of Just a Normie (NORMIE) today is 0.00001255 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.33K USD. NORMIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Just a Normie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Just a Normie price change within the day is +11.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.23M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NORMIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NORMIE price information.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Just a Normie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.48%
+11.47%
-62.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Just a Normie (NORMIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NORMIE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NORMIE to VND
₫0.33025325
|1 NORMIE to AUD
A$0.0000192015
|1 NORMIE to GBP
￡0.0000091615
|1 NORMIE to EUR
€0.000010793
|1 NORMIE to USD
$0.00001255
|1 NORMIE to MYR
RM0.000053212
|1 NORMIE to TRY
₺0.0004943445
|1 NORMIE to JPY
¥0.0018085805
|1 NORMIE to RUB
₽0.0010011135
|1 NORMIE to INR
₹0.0010806805
|1 NORMIE to IDR
Rp0.205737672
|1 NORMIE to KRW
₩0.017144806
|1 NORMIE to PHP
₱0.0007036785
|1 NORMIE to EGP
￡E.0.0006238605
|1 NORMIE to BRL
R$0.000069527
|1 NORMIE to CAD
C$0.0000169425
|1 NORMIE to BDT
৳0.0015347395
|1 NORMIE to NGN
₦0.01936716
|1 NORMIE to UAH
₴0.0005181895
|1 NORMIE to VES
Bs0.001255
|1 NORMIE to PKR
Rs0.003551148
|1 NORMIE to KZT
₸0.006442417
|1 NORMIE to THB
฿0.000406369
|1 NORMIE to TWD
NT$0.000370727
|1 NORMIE to AED
د.إ0.0000460585
|1 NORMIE to CHF
Fr0.0000101655
|1 NORMIE to HKD
HK$0.000098392
|1 NORMIE to MAD
.د.م0.0001143305
|1 NORMIE to MXN
$0.000237948