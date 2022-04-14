just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics
just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Information
The address GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump corresponds to a token on the Solana blockchain, specifically an SPL (Solana Program Library) token. This address is likely the mint address for a specific token, which is used to identify the token on the Solana network. Based on the context and available information, this token appears to be associated with the pump.fun platform, as the address ends with "pump," which is a common identifier for tokens created via this platform. GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump is the mint address of an SPL token on the Solana blockchain. The mint address is a unique identifier for a token, storing metadata like total supply and mint authority. The "pump" in the address strongly suggests it was created on solanapump (commonly known as pump.fun), a popular Solana-based platform for launching meme coins and other tokens. Pump.fun allows users to create and trade tokens easily, often with a focus on community-driven or speculative projects like memecoins.
just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHITCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHITCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
