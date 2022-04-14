K21 (K21) Tokenomics Discover key insights into K21 (K21), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

K21 (K21) Information K21 is a closed-end art vault that provides liquid exposure to a curated collection of 21 unique and original NFT artworks by a diverse roster of influential and pioneering contemporary, digital, and cryptonative artists. Engineered for composability, durability, and equity, K21 establishes a new protocol for art. Official Website: https://kanon.art/ Buy K21 Now!

K21 (K21) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 891.46K
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 18.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.04M
All-Time High: $ 11.59
All-Time Low: $ 0.02374923
Current Price: $ 0.04945208

K21 (K21) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of K21 (K21) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of K21 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many K21 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand K21's tokenomics, explore K21 token's live price!

