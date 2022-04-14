Kadena Price (KDA)
The live Kadena (KDA) price today is $ 0.00976232, with a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KDA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00976232 per KDA.
Kadena currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,306,219, with a circulating supply of 338.59M KDA. During the last 24 hours, KDA traded between $ 0.00939202 (low) and $ 0.01002343 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.64, while the all-time low was $ 0.00842517.
In short-term performance, KDA moved +0.18% in the last hour and -13.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Kadena is $ 3.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KDA is 338.59M, with a total supply of 338586083.5196. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.31M.
+0.18%
+2.50%
-13.63%
-13.63%
During today, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ +0.00023768.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.0012021994.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.0079449098.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.37260349318641805.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00023768
|+2.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012021994
|-12.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0079449098
|-81.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.37260349318641805
|-97.44%
In 2040, the price of Kadena could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Kadena is launching one of the world’s first true scalable blockchains ready for applications.
Kadena’s public blockchain is a braided, high-throughput Proof of Work system that runs Chainweb, a protocol that delivers security and throughput. The Kadena network will unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.
Kadena enterprise software is in use today by major companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance while allowing builders with a vision to skip straight from idea to product. With the launch of Kadena’s public chain, this system will support blockchain application development, from private to public and everywhere in between.
Kadena is solving the problems of Ethereum and is delivering features today that other blockchains have only begun to include on their roadmaps, including Formal Verification, interoperability, scalability, and more.
Kadena is live and ready for immediate deployment of production blockchain applications.
The Kadena token (KDA) is a digital currency that is used to pay for computation on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the token in which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.
Applications processing volumes of transactions on the high-throughput, scalable Kadena network will execute their smart contract code using the native Kadena token. As more applications join or interoperate with the Kadena network, the number of smart contracts executed grows, as does the utility of the Kadena token.
What is Kadena about?
What makes Kadena unique?
What's the history of Kadena?
What's next for Kadena?
What can Kadena be used for?
What is the current market price of KDA?
It's currently valued at ₹0.87740916689339824000, reflecting a price movement of 2.49% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Kadena have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, KDA shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for KDA?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of KDA. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Kadena?
It has traded between ₹0.84412767084526364000 and ₹0.90087698064745826000, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of KDA on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated KDA is within the -- ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
