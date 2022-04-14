What is Kadena about?

Kadena is launching one of the world’s first true scalable blockchains ready for applications. Kadena’s public blockchain is a braided, high-throughput Proof of Work system that runs Chainweb, a protocol that delivers security and throughput. The Kadena network will unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

What makes Kadena unique?

Kadena is solving the problems of Ethereum and is delivering features today that other blockchains have only begun to include on their roadmaps, including Formal Verification, interoperability, scalability, and more. Kadena is live and ready for immediate deployment of production blockchain applications.

What's the history of Kadena?

Kadena enterprise software is in use today by major companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance while allowing builders with a vision to skip straight from idea to product. With the launch of Kadena’s public chain, this system will support blockchain application development, from private to public and everywhere in between.

What's next for Kadena?

Applications processing volumes of transactions on the high-throughput, scalable Kadena network will execute their smart contract code using the native Kadena token. As more applications join or interoperate with the Kadena network, the number of smart contracts executed grows, as does the utility of the Kadena token.

What can Kadena be used for?

The Kadena token (KDA) is a digital currency that is used to pay for computation on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the token in which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

What is the current market price of KDA?

It's currently valued at ₹0.87740916689339824000, reflecting a price movement of 2.49% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Kadena have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, KDA shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for KDA?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of KDA. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Kadena?

It has traded between ₹0.84412767084526364000 and ₹0.90087698064745826000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of KDA on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated KDA is within the -- ecosystem.