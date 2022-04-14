Kamala Horris (KAMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kamala Horris (KAMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kamala Horris (KAMA) Information Kamala Horris is a meme-focused cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, creatively leveraging political and pop culture themes for community engagement and humor. This token embodies the playful spirit of meme culture in the crypto sphere, attracting participants interested in speculative investments tied to cultural phenomena. As a community-driven project, it aims to capitalize on the virality of memes, encouraging a fun and engaging atmosphere among its holders. Official Website: https://www.kama.lol/ Whitepaper: https://www.kama.lol/ Buy KAMA Now!

Market Cap: $ 126.41K
Total Supply: $ 995.56M
Circulating Supply: $ 995.56M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 126.41K
All-Time High: $ 0.03919388
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00012697

Kamala Horris (KAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kamala Horris (KAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KAMA's tokenomics, explore KAMA token's live price!

