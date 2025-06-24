KAP Games Price (KAP)
The live price of KAP Games (KAP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 105.55K USD. KAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KAP Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KAP Games price change within the day is +2.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 127.13M USD
During today, the price change of KAP Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KAP Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KAP Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KAP Games to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-58.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KAP Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+2.78%
-25.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the KAP Games? KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide. Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg KAP Games Highlights: * 100+ listed games on www.kap.gg * KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg * KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios * Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility: * Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games * Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount * Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts * Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg
Understanding the tokenomics of KAP Games (KAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAP token's extensive tokenomics now!
