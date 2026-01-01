ExchangeDEX+
The live Karate Combat price today is 0.00003314 USD.KARATE market cap is 2,207,788 USD. Track real-time KARATE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Karate Combat (KARATE) Live Price Chart
Karate Combat Price Today

The live Karate Combat (KARATE) price today is $ 0.00003314, with a 9.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current KARATE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003314 per KARATE.

Karate Combat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,207,788, with a circulating supply of 66.65B KARATE. During the last 24 hours, KARATE traded between $ 0.00002966 (low) and $ 0.00003414 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00653664, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002502.

In short-term performance, KARATE moved +6.98% in the last hour and -18.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Karate Combat (KARATE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Karate Combat is $ 2.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KARATE is 66.65B, with a total supply of 110000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.64M.

Karate Combat Price History USD

-18.18%

Karate Combat (KARATE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Karate Combat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Karate Combat to USD was $ +0.0000057125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Karate Combat to USD was $ -0.0000124030.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Karate Combat to USD was $ -0.00003331408898984641.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+9.61%
30 Days$ +0.0000057125+17.24%
60 Days$ -0.0000124030-37.42%
90 Days$ -0.00003331408898984641-50.13%

Price Prediction for Karate Combat

Karate Combat (KARATE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KARATE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Karate Combat (KARATE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Karate Combat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Karate Combat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KARATE price predictions for the years 2026–2027

What is Karate Combat (KARATE)

The KARATE token is the official digital currency in the KarateDAO and it gives fans the power to vote to support their favorite fighters, vote on upcoming fights, take part in prize pools, and join exclusive events via Karate Combat's Up Only Gaming App.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Karate Combat (KARATE) Resource

About Karate Combat

What is the live value of Karate Combat today?

Today, Karate Combat trades at ₹0.0029926228320421026000, experiencing a price movement of 9.61% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is KARATE right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Karate Combat have today?

Karate Combat holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has KARATE traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₹0.0026783703439459494000 and ₹0.0030829252711501926000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for KARATE?

A total of ₹-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Karate Combat's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Hedera Ecosystem,Sports Games,Fighting Games,Delphi Ventures Portfolio asset built on --, KARATE's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Karate Combat

Karate Combat (KARATE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Karate Combat

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.