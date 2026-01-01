Karate Combat Price Today

The live Karate Combat (KARATE) price today is $ 0.00003314, with a 9.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current KARATE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003314 per KARATE.

Karate Combat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,207,788, with a circulating supply of 66.65B KARATE. During the last 24 hours, KARATE traded between $ 0.00002966 (low) and $ 0.00003414 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00653664, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002502.

In short-term performance, KARATE moved +6.98% in the last hour and -18.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Karate Combat (KARATE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.21M$ 2.21M $ 2.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.64M$ 3.64M $ 3.64M Circulation Supply 66.65B 66.65B 66.65B Total Supply 110,000,000,000.0 110,000,000,000.0 110,000,000,000.0

