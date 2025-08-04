KardiaChain Price (KAI)
KardiaChain (KAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 4.30M USD. KAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAI price information.
During today, the price change of KardiaChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KardiaChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KardiaChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KardiaChain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KardiaChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
+5.29%
+15.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KAI Network is a next-generation blockchain designed to turn AI breakthroughs into on-chain value. It enables developers, content creators, prompt engineers, and researchers to earn $KAI by discovering novel techniques—such as prompts, workflows, model exploits, or parameter optimizations—and minting them as digital assets. These discoveries become NFTs (called DCVRs) that generate royalties and can be licensed or traded across the ecosystem. Whether you’re building tools, running agents, or just experimenting with AI, KAI lets you capture the value of your creativity—directly, transparently, and on-chain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of KardiaChain (KAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KAI to VND
₫--
|1 KAI to AUD
A$--
|1 KAI to GBP
￡--
|1 KAI to EUR
€--
|1 KAI to USD
$--
|1 KAI to MYR
RM--
|1 KAI to TRY
₺--
|1 KAI to JPY
¥--
|1 KAI to ARS
ARS$--
|1 KAI to RUB
₽--
|1 KAI to INR
₹--
|1 KAI to IDR
Rp--
|1 KAI to KRW
₩--
|1 KAI to PHP
₱--
|1 KAI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KAI to BRL
R$--
|1 KAI to CAD
C$--
|1 KAI to BDT
৳--
|1 KAI to NGN
₦--
|1 KAI to UAH
₴--
|1 KAI to VES
Bs--
|1 KAI to CLP
$--
|1 KAI to PKR
Rs--
|1 KAI to KZT
₸--
|1 KAI to THB
฿--
|1 KAI to TWD
NT$--
|1 KAI to AED
د.إ--
|1 KAI to CHF
Fr--
|1 KAI to HKD
HK$--
|1 KAI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KAI to MXN
$--
|1 KAI to PLN
zł--
|1 KAI to RON
лв--
|1 KAI to SEK
kr--
|1 KAI to BGN
лв--
|1 KAI to HUF
Ft--
|1 KAI to CZK
Kč--
|1 KAI to KWD
د.ك--
|1 KAI to ILS
₪--