Kasper (KASPER) Information Kasper (KASPER on KRC20) was fair launched with a total of 1,000,000 mints, representing our entire supply of 28,700,000,000 KASPER tokens. This launch ensured full transparency and equal opportunity for all participants, with no pre-mining or insider allocations. Each mint was open to the public, giving the community full access to the entire supply from the very beginning, aligning with our commitment to fairness and decentralization. This approach guarantees that every token in circulation was minted under the same conditions, making Kasper a truly community-driven project. Official Website: https://www.kaspercoin.net Buy KASPER Now!

Kasper (KASPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kasper (KASPER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.03M $ 2.03M $ 2.03M Total Supply: $ 28.70B $ 28.70B $ 28.70B Circulating Supply: $ 28.70B $ 28.70B $ 28.70B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.03M $ 2.03M $ 2.03M All-Time High: $ 0.00181614 $ 0.00181614 $ 0.00181614 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001579 $ 0.00001579 $ 0.00001579 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kasper (KASPER) price

Kasper (KASPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kasper (KASPER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KASPER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KASPER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KASPER's tokenomics, explore KASPER token's live price!

